Shakur Stevenson outclasses Teofimo Lopez, calls out Conor Benn | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 44 mins ago Boxing Videos



Shakur Stevenson dropped a masterclass to defeat Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden to win a World Title in a fourth weight division.

