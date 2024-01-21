Home / Boxing Videos / Tom Aspinall Talks Joshua Vs Ngannou, Next Fight & Sparring Tyson Fury

Tom Aspinall Talks Joshua Vs Ngannou, Next Fight & Sparring Tyson Fury

Matchroom Boxing



UFC interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall talks Anthony Joshua’s upcoming crossover fight with Francis Ngannou and explains why it’s not a bad idea to draft in some additional sparring from an MMA fighter to mimic the angles and movements… Even offering his own services! Aspinall also talks his next fight and recalls being in the Tyson Fury training camp for his sole boxing fight.

