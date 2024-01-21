Tom Aspinall Talks Joshua Vs Ngannou, Next Fight & Sparring Tyson Fury





UFC interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall talks Anthony Joshua’s upcoming crossover fight with Francis Ngannou and explains why it’s not a bad idea to draft in some additional sparring from an MMA fighter to mimic the angles and movements… Even offering his own services! Aspinall also talks his next fight and recalls being in the Tyson Fury training camp for his sole boxing fight.

🎙️ Listen to the full interview on the Flash Knockdown Podcast (S4 EP3) part of the Matchroom Boxing Podcast collection, available on all streaming platforms now 🎧 https://pod.fo/e/21527a

#TomAspinall #FuryUsyk #JoshuaNgannou

