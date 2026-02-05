Home / Boxing Videos / Christian Medina vs Adrian Curiel | Weigh-In | Matchroom Boxing

Christian Medina vs Adrian Curiel | Weigh-In | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing



Christian Medina and Adrian Curiel hit the scales and face off for the final time ahead of their World Title showdown in Guadalajara on Friday live worldwide on DAZN.

