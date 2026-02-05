4️⃣ YEARS AGO: #KeithThurman returned to the ring after a 30-month layoff to show he still has the speed and power to overcome younger, scrappy fighters.
#ThurmanBarrios
Home / Boxing Videos / Thurman show's he's still got it
Tags * fight highlights he39s Keith Thurman keith thurman vs last fight past fight show39s Thurman thurman vs thurman vs barrio thurman vs fundora
Check Also
“I can BLOW at ANY MOMENT” 😤 Deontay Wilder RAW on Derek Chisora SHOWDOWN 🔥
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Get closer to …