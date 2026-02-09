LIDDARD DEFENDS BRITISH & COMMONWEALTH TITLES AGAINST DENNY ON BIG NIGHT OF BOXING AT THE COPPER BOX ARENA ON MARCH 21

George Liddard will defend his British & Commonwealth Middleweight Titles for the first time against Tyler Denny at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday, March 21 – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

Liddard delivered a masterclass to be crowned champion last October, just down the road at the East End’s fabled York Hall, when he sensationally stopped Kieron Conway in the 10th round.

Now the 23-year-old, whose sights are firmly set on becoming a future World Champion, is ready to overcome another stern test in what promises to be a sold out arena for an action-packed night in Stratford when he comes up against the former English and EBU European Middleweight ruler in Denny.

“I’m really looking forward to March 21 at the Copper Box,” said Liddard.

“To be headlining at such a big arena is great and I will put on a performance worthy of it.

“Tyler is a vastly experienced opponent so I cannot take him or anything lightly going into this. He’s a former European Champion, so when I win this fight it will stand me in good stead to fight for that title next. Let’s get it!”

Midlands man Denny, meanwhile, is confident his experience will help him prevail in the capital.

“I’m buzzing to be fighting for the British and Commonwealth Titles and would like to thank Matchroom Boxing for the opportunity,” said Denny, who bounced back last year with two wins over Grant Dennis and Elvis Ahorgah after suffering defeat by Hamzah Sheeraz at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.

“I’m expecting a tough fight, as I have a lot of respect for George as a fighter. But I will be taking the belts back home with me.”

Giorgio Visioli has been making plenty of noise Stateside after his gym run-in with fellow top prospect Curmel Moton recently. But he returns to the capital on March 21 to make the first defence of his English Lightweight Title against a seasoned campaigner in Levi Giles.

Visioli is earmarked for a bright future after he unanimously overcame Joe Howarth when he headlined at the Indigo at The O2 last December – and he’s eager to kick on for the year ahead.

“I’m looking forward to being out again in London defending my English Title,” said Visioli.

“Levi Giles is a good opponent for me. He’s been in with some well-known English names and he’s got a good record but on fight night I’m going to show exactly where I stand in this division. There are levels to this, and they’ll be shown on March 21.”

Jimmy Sains is another youngster who is determined to push ahead in 2026 as he looks forward to facing Derrick Osaze.

The ‘Brentwood Beterbiev’ is a stablemate of George Liddard’s at Tony Sims’ Matchroom Elite Gym in Essex, and he is excited to be kicking off his campaign for the year in east London.

“It’s a great card and I am looking forward to a step-up in opponent which gives me the perfect opportunity to show more of my boxing ability and show what level I’m at – and where I’m eventually destined to be.”

Now undefeated in seven fights, with all seven by way of knockout, rising Super Middleweight sensation Taylor Bevan will bring his legion of fans from the South Coast – along with local lad, and exciting Middleweight prospect, Leli Buttigieg who will have his East End faithful in attendance.

Connor Mitchell – managed by Conor Benn – delivered one of the most impressive debuts in recent times when the 21-year-old Featherweight staged a two-round demolition over Fernando Joaquin Valdez just before last Christmas.

And Mitchell is hungry to continue his early momentum on March 21, on the doorstep of his beloved West Ham United Football Club.

“It’s my second professional bout and the first fight of 2026, in what should be a big year ahead,” said Mitchell.

“I’m looking forward to being on another exciting Matchroom Boxing card, live on DAZN, with a host of other great fighters. I can’t wait to pick up from where I left off. Let’s go!”

In the same weight class, the energetic Adam Maca is back for his fifth contest – with all four so far resulting in stoppage wins.

A focused Maca said: “This is my first one of 2026. I cannot wait to build off the last performance, where I stopped Brandon Gallardo Vargas in round two back in December, and show what I can do.”

Plus, amateur Super Lightweight standout – and 2025 Haringey Box Cup winner – Louie Ward makes his entry to the professional code, under the expert guidance of trainer Tony Sims.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “George Liddard was destructive against Kieron Conway last October and he’ll need to be back at his best against a game, and experienced, Tyler Denny. I’m looking forward to seeing a host of our exciting young guns on the undercard too. The Copper Box will be absolutely rocking for what will be a cracking fight night live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.”