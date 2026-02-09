Blanco and González Set to Clash for the WBA Continental Americas Title – World Boxing Association

The super welterweight division will add a high-intensity chapter this weekend when Venezuela’s Jocksan Blanco squares off against American Daijohn González for the vacant WBA Continental Americas title. The matchup has drawn the attention of insiders due to the clear contrast in styles.

Blanco enters the bout with an unblemished record, standing at 9-0 in nine professional outings. The South American prospect has shown a notable finishing instinct, building his success around punishing body work and relentless pressure that gradually suffocates his opponents. For Blanco, capturing this WBA belt represents a gateway to main-card opportunities in the United States and a significant boost in his positioning within the world rankings.

González, meanwhile, represents the sternest technical test of Blanco’s young career. The Florida native brings a refined boxing pedigree, defined by a sharp, educated jab and footwork that allows him to control the tempo from long range. González is looking to seize this opportunity to prove he has moved past a difficult stretch and is ready to reassert himself on the continental stage.

It shapes up as a rugged, tactical battle—one likely to be decided by ring IQ, defensive discipline, and the ability to counter effectively under pressure.