KO | Oscar Duarte vs. Miguel Madueño | México vs. México





Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte and Miguel “Explosivo” Madueño collide in an all-action junior welterweight showdown that promises nonstop pressure and heavy leather. This matchup is a classic pressure vs. pressure clash—neither man is known for boxing on the back foot. If Duarte can impose his strength and control the tempo, he’ll look to break Madueño down late. But if Madueño can force a fast, frantic pace early, he could turn this into a shootout that favors his toughness and output. Expect fireworks, grit, and a fight that could steal the show.

Oscar Duarte vs. Miguel Madueño | February 15, 2025 | Honda Center – Anaheim, California

