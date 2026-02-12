Chile to Host WBA Fedelatin Convention, Set to Become Regional Boxing Hub – World Boxing Association

Chile will take center stage in Latin American boxing when it hosts the upcoming WBA Fedelatin Convention from April 23–26, the World Boxing Association officially confirmed.

The gathering will bring together leading officials, promoters, judges and continental representatives to map out the strategic direction of professional boxing in Latin America for the remainder of the year.

Chile’s selection underscores the steady growth of the sport in the country and its increasing strategic importance within the WBA structure. The convention agenda includes certification seminars, training clinics, and the traditional ratings meetings, where the paths of the region’s top prospects—many aiming to break into the world rankings—will be shaped.

A major focus will be strengthening talent development programs and coordinating new international events in collaboration with local federations. Beyond administrative matters, the convention is expected to feature notable champions and distinguished figures affiliated with the organization.

For Chilean boxing, the Santiago convention represents a milestone moment—positioning the nation as host of key decisions that will influence the immediate future of WBA’s black-and-gold banner across the Southern Hemisphere.