OTD | Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Jack Catterall | El Monte over everybody!





Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr. each felt like they did enough to win their close 12-round fight, live on DAZN.

But in the end, Barboza was credited for his volume punching over Catterall’s well-timed lefts. All three judges inside Co-op Live in Manchester, England, scored it 115-113, but two gave Barboza the nod as the Long Beach, California native won the interim WBO super lightweight title.

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Jack Catterall | February 15, 2025 | Co-op Live Arena – Manchester, UK

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #dazn #sports #freefight #onthisday #otd #fullfight #free #arnoldbarboza #usavsuk #andthenew

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl