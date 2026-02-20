Home / Boxing Videos / Matchroom Boxing signs MASSIVE new deal with DAZN

Matchroom Boxing signs MASSIVE new deal with DAZN

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Matchroom Boxing – the world’s only worldwide boxing promoter – has signed a brand new, five year extension with the home of boxing, DAZN.

At a star-studded event in London, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn confirmed Matchroom will produce 200 live events for DAZN through 2031.

***
#matchroomboxing #daznboxing #eddiehearn
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Did y'all catch Ryan Garcia flipping off Barrios 👀 #shorts

🎟️ Watch #TheRingHighStakes | Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia | Feb 21, live exclusively on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved