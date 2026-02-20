Matchroom Boxing signs MASSIVE new deal with DAZN





Matchroom Boxing – the world’s only worldwide boxing promoter – has signed a brand new, five year extension with the home of boxing, DAZN.

At a star-studded event in London, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn confirmed Matchroom will produce 200 live events for DAZN through 2031.

***

#matchroomboxing #daznboxing #eddiehearn

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.