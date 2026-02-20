Home / Boxing Videos / Final Face Off: Sandy Ryan Vs Karla Ramos Zamora, WBC World Title 💪

Final Face Off: Sandy Ryan Vs Karla Ramos Zamora, WBC World Title 💪

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Sandy Ryan hits the scales in Nottingham against Karla Ramos Zamora, bidding to become a two division World Champion in support to Josh Warrington’s fight with Leigh Wood live on DAZN.

#shorts #boxing #matchroom

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Will Ryan Garcia become a champ by defeating Barrios? | Preview Show | @DraftKings | #Scream7

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved