“I Watched Carl Froch Now I've Filled This Place!” – Leigh Wood Talks After Warrington Win

Leigh Wood talks about inspiring the next generation after beating Josh Warrington in Nottingham for the second time.
#shorts #leighwood #woodwarrington2
Leigh Wood talks about inspiring the next generation after beating Josh Warrington in Nottingham for the second time.
#shorts #leighwood #woodwarrington2
Tags * Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results CARL Eddie Hearn Filled Froch I39VE Leigh Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Place talks Warrington watched win Wood
They’re history in the gym is intertwined, and Zurdo Ramirez’s sparring sessions with Benavidez help …