Shields Reasserts Her Reign with Masterclass Over Crews-Dezurn – World Boxing Association

On a night that once again underscored her iron grip on women’s boxing, Claressa Shields successfully defended her undisputed heavyweight championship with a dominant unanimous decision over longtime rival Franchon Crews-Dezurn. The bout, staged Sunday, February 22, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, served as yet another reminder of the technical gulf Shields has maintained since turning pro.

Meeting again a decade after sharing their professional debut, Shields wasted no time establishing control. From the opening bell, the hometown star showcased blazing hand speed and surgical precision, neutralizing any offensive ambitions from Crews-Dezurn. Despite a tense build-up that included weigh-in controversy and questions surrounding the challenger’s knee and ankle issues, once the fight began, it was one-way traffic.

After ten one-sided rounds, all three judges turned in identical 100-90 scorecards. Shields swept every frame, methodically breaking down her courageous rival with sharp body work and pinpoint combinations upstairs. Crews-Dezurn’s toughness was unquestioned, but she never found the tactical key to unlock the self-proclaimed GWOAT’s defense.

With the victory, Shields improves to 18-0, further cementing her status as the face of women’s boxing and the undisputed queen of the heavyweight division. When the final bell rang, both fighters embraced, symbolically closing a chapter that began in the amateurs and now leaves Shields firmly atop the global stage.