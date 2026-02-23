Santillán Stops Reyes to Claim Interim WBA Title – World Boxing Association

Dominican contender Víctor Santillán delivered a swift and emphatic performance Saturday night, stopping compatriot Noel Reyes Cepeda in the third round to capture the interim WBA super bantamweight title.

Headlining at the Coliseo Carlos Teo Cruz in Santo Domingo, Santillán ended matters at 1:13 of Round 3. From the outset, his superior footwork and sharp accuracy dictated the pace. Reyes Cepeda, known for his punching power, struggled to close distance against the Puerto Rico-based fighter.

The finish came after a sustained offensive burst left Reyes defenseless, prompting the referee’s intervention despite the fallen fighter’s protests.

With the victory, Santillán improves to 16-2, notching his second consecutive knockout and positioning himself as a key player in the 122-pound division. Reyes Cepeda sees a winning streak dating back to 2018 snapped, his record now standing at 19-5.