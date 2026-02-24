Home / Boxing Videos / Who Will Be Crowned The Next King Of Mexico? Navarrete Vs Nunez 🇲🇽

Who Will Be Crowned The Next King Of Mexico? Navarrete Vs Nunez 🇲🇽

Matchroom Boxing 16 mins ago



It’s Champion vs Champion. Watch as Navarrete and Nunez Face Off in the build-up to Saturday’s Super Featherweight unification bout in Glendale, Arizona live on DAZN.

#shorts #boxing #boxeo

