Greg Outlaw Defends His NABA Crown with Commanding Win Over Michael Lee – World Boxing Association

American welterweight standout Greg Outlaw delivered a composed and technically sharp performance to retain his WBA NABA title, earning a unanimous decision over Michael Lee in the weekend’s featured bout.

From the opening round, Outlaw established control behind a stiff, educated jab and smooth lateral movement that kept Lee reset and chasing. Whenever the challenger attempted to close the gap in the middle rounds, looking to land something meaningful to shift the momentum, Outlaw answered with tight combinations and disciplined defense, refusing to give away clean opportunities.

The judges’ scorecards reflected the champion’s authority: 96-94, 97-93, and a wide 99-91 — all in favor of Outlaw. While one card suggested competitive stretches, the widest tally underscored what many ringside observers saw: a near-complete performance across ten rounds.

With the victory, Outlaw not only keeps his regional strap but strengthens his position in the WBA rankings at 147 pounds, placing himself squarely in the conversation for bigger opportunities in a loaded welterweight division.

For Lee, the defeat represents a tough but clarifying moment — a reminder that at this level, small tactical gaps are quickly exposed against a champion operating at peak form.