Edith Soledad Matthysse Reclaims the World — This Time in Detroit – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s battle-tested veteran Edith Soledad Matthysse etched another golden chapter into her career, capturing the WBA super lightweight world title with a commanding performance over American contender Samantha Worthington. The bout came to an abrupt conclusion when Worthington’s corner informed the referee that their fighter would not answer the bell for the ninth round at Little Caesars Arena.

At 45 years old, “Itaka” Matthysse delivered a masterclass in ring IQ, timing, and composure. From the opening bell, she neutralized Worthington with veteran savvy — controlling range, applying educated pressure, and dictating the tempo. The Michigan native struggled to find her rhythm as Matthysse’s steady body work and sharp counterpunching gradually broke her down through eight disciplined rounds.

The end came during the rest period before Round 9, when Worthington’s team cited accumulated punishment and their fighter’s inability to respond effectively to the Argentine’s sustained dominance.

With the victory, Matthysse once again sits atop the world stage, adding the WBA 140-pound crown to a résumé that already included a previous reign at featherweight. The win elevates her professional ledger and reestablishes her among the elite names in women’s boxing.

For Worthington, it’s a significant setback — one that forces a recalibration after being outclassed by a seasoned former champion who proved experience still carries weight at the highest level.