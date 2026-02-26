Sebastian Fundora Ranks the Top 5 Super Welterweights

🏆 Sebastian Fundora ranks the TOP 5 154-pounders.
#FundoraThurman
🏆 Sebastian Fundora ranks the TOP 5 154-pounders.
#FundoraThurman
Tags * Al Haymon Boots Ennis Boxing combat sports Fundora fundora vs thurman Jaron Ennis Keith Thurman march 28 PBC pbc on prime video Premier Boxing Champions premiere boxing champions ranks Sebastian sebastian fundora Super Super Welterweight the towering inferno thurman vs fundora Top top 5 Vergil Ortiz Jr Welterweights Xander Zayas
Join us at The Adidas Arena, Paris for the launch press conference of Queensberry’s second …