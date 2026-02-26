Mykal Fox Uses Size and Savvy to Capture Continental Americas Crown – World Boxing Association

In a poised display of ring generalship and distance control, Mykal Fox captured the WBA Continental Americas Gold super welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over seasoned veteran Ray Robinson. The bout, staged Saturday, February 21 at Live! Casino & Hotel, delivered exactly what it promised — a high-level chess match between two of the division’s most technically refined southpaws.

From the opening bell, Fox made full use of his commanding height and reach advantage. Pumping a steady jab and circling laterally with purpose, “The Professor” dictated range and tempo, consistently keeping Robinson at the end of his punches. The Philadelphia native attempted to apply pressure in the middle rounds, digging to the body and trying to collapse the pocket, but Fox’s composure under fire and slick mobility allowed him to sidestep danger and reset exchanges on his terms.

The Maryland-based boxer’s superiority was clearly reflected on the scorecards, which read 97-92, 97-92, and 98-91. The tallies underscored Fox’s sustained control over the ten-round contest, as he landed the cleaner, more eye-catching shots while managing the rhythm with veteran maturity.

With the victory, Fox improves to 26-5, securing the kind of statement win that places him firmly back in the conversation for a potential world title opportunity in 2026. As for Robinson, the setback adds another tough chapter to a battle-tested career — yet he remains a legitimate measuring stick at 154 pounds, a dangerous assignment for any contender willing to share the ring with him.