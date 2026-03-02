Yamil Peralta crushes Juan Díaz to capture WBA Fedelatin cruiserweight title – World Boxing Association

In a triumphant and explosive return, two-time Argentine Olympian Yamil Peralta claimed the WBA Fedelatin cruiserweight championship with a devastating knockout of Venezuela’s Juan Díaz. The featured attraction Saturday, February 28 at Casino Buenos Aires, as part of the WBA Future program, ended abruptly in the second round.

Peralta established his class and reach advantage from the outset. Working behind a sharp jab and smart lateral movement, he neutralized any offensive ambition from Díaz, nicknamed “El Noqueador.” The Argentine controlled the tempo with poise and authority, dictating the range without absorbing significant return fire.

The ending came with less than a minute remaining in the second stanza. Peralta uncorked a thunderous left hook to the liver that left Díaz gasping for air and collapsing to his knees. With the Venezuelan unable to beat the count, referee Emiliano D’Avila waved it off, sealing the knockout victory.

Peralta now moves to 18-1-1, capturing a key regional belt that should vault him into the WBA’s top 15 at 200 pounds. For the Argentine, it was both redemption and reaffirmation following his recent international venture. Díaz, touted as a dangerous puncher, suffers a setback after failing to solve the technical precision and power of the seasoned Olympian on Buenos Aires soil.