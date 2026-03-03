Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Joel Iriarte vs. Eduardo Hernandez Trejo | A new Knockout streak begins!

Joel Iriarte stayed undefeated with an impressive third-round TKO over Eduardo Hernandez Trejo. Iriarte dropped Trejo and forced the referee stoppage at 2:06 of Round 3, showcasing his power and continuing his rise in the welterweight division.

Joel Iriarte vs. Eduardo Hernández Trejo | September 20, 2025 | Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino – Indio, CA

