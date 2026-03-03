The Untold Truth About Gerald McClellan: “It Just Seemed Like Nobody Cared”

In 1995, Gerald “G-Man” McClellan walked into a boxing ring in London and never came back the same. Thirty years later, his sister Lisa — his full-time caretaker — sits down with Andre Ward to finally tell the complete story.
From the missing mouthpiece the night of the Nigel Benn fight, to Benn’s own agent confirming steroid use, to what was happening in the hospital lobby during Gerald’s emergency brain surgery — this episode covers what boxing never wanted the public to know.
Gerald McClellan. Nigel Benn. 1995. This is the untold story.
For more information on how you can help, check out the Ring of Brotherhood Foundation: https://ringofbrotherhoodfoundation.org/
Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/
00:00:00 – Introduction & Ring of Brotherhood Foundation
00:02:30 – Who Is Lisa McClellan?
00:05:17 – Gerald’s Current Condition
00:07:00 – Growing Up McClellan
00:09:01 – Early Pro Career & Becoming World Champion
00:12:56 – Gerald vs. Julian Jackson & Untreated Concussions
00:16:54 – Was Gerald Already Hurt Before the Benn Fight?
00:17:45 – Don King & The Split From Emanuel Steward
00:23:52 – Who Was Really in Gerald’s Corner That Night?
00:25:23 – The Fight Begins — Round by Round Breakdown
00:28:17 – The Mouthpiece Nobody Talks About
00:30:10 – Gerald Takes a Knee — The Referee Fails Him
00:31:29 – The 10th Round & The Knockdown
00:36:41 – The Ifs That Keep Lisa Up at Night
00:38:53 – Meeting Nigel Benn Face to Face
00:43:49 – Benn’s Agent Confirms Steroid Use
00:44:14 – Don King Celebrates While Gerald Is in Surgery
00:47:06 – How the Family Found Out & Fighting for Control
00:52:44 – The Coma, the Medevac & Coming Home
00:56:31 – The Tear That Told Lisa Everything
01:00:42 – Did Boxing Show Up for Gerald?
01:02:58 – The Ring of Brotherhood Foundation
01:08:17 – The Fighters Boxing Forgot
01:14:41 – It’s Not Enough to Just Feel Bad
01:18:06 – How You Can Help & Andre’s Closing Message
