The Untold Truth About Gerald McClellan: “It Just Seemed Like Nobody Cared”





In 1995, Gerald “G-Man” McClellan walked into a boxing ring in London and never came back the same. Thirty years later, his sister Lisa — his full-time caretaker — sits down with Andre Ward to finally tell the complete story.

From the missing mouthpiece the night of the Nigel Benn fight, to Benn’s own agent confirming steroid use, to what was happening in the hospital lobby during Gerald’s emergency brain surgery — this episode covers what boxing never wanted the public to know.

Gerald McClellan. Nigel Benn. 1995. This is the untold story.

For more information on how you can help, check out the Ring of Brotherhood Foundation: https://ringofbrotherhoodfoundation.org/

00:00:00 – Introduction & Ring of Brotherhood Foundation

00:02:30 – Who Is Lisa McClellan?

00:05:17 – Gerald’s Current Condition

00:07:00 – Growing Up McClellan

00:09:01 – Early Pro Career & Becoming World Champion

00:12:56 – Gerald vs. Julian Jackson & Untreated Concussions

00:16:54 – Was Gerald Already Hurt Before the Benn Fight?

00:17:45 – Don King & The Split From Emanuel Steward

00:23:52 – Who Was Really in Gerald’s Corner That Night?

00:25:23 – The Fight Begins — Round by Round Breakdown

00:28:17 – The Mouthpiece Nobody Talks About

00:30:10 – Gerald Takes a Knee — The Referee Fails Him

00:31:29 – The 10th Round & The Knockdown

00:36:41 – The Ifs That Keep Lisa Up at Night

00:38:53 – Meeting Nigel Benn Face to Face

00:43:49 – Benn’s Agent Confirms Steroid Use

00:44:14 – Don King Celebrates While Gerald Is in Surgery

00:47:06 – How the Family Found Out & Fighting for Control

00:52:44 – The Coma, the Medevac & Coming Home

00:56:31 – The Tear That Told Lisa Everything

01:00:42 – Did Boxing Show Up for Gerald?

01:02:58 – The Ring of Brotherhood Foundation

01:08:17 – The Fighters Boxing Forgot

01:14:41 – It’s Not Enough to Just Feel Bad

01:18:06 – How You Can Help & Andre’s Closing Message

