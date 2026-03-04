Home / Boxing Videos / NATHANIEL COLLINS VS. CRISTOBAL LORENTE II LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

NATHANIEL COLLINS VS. CRISTOBAL LORENTE II LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

DAZN Boxing 39 mins ago Boxing Videos



March 4, 2026 — Nathaniel Collins vs. Cristobal Lorente II launch press conference live from Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

“We enjoyed them in the ring… how can we not care about them now?” | Find out how to support ⬇️

For more information on how you can help, check out the Ring of Brotherhood Foundation: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved