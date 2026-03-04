LIVE Launch Press Conference | Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente 2 | Score to Settle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿





Join us in Glasgow, Scotland for the launch press conference of the highly anticipated rematch between Nathaniel Collins & Cristobal Lorente. Hear from hometown hero Nathaniel and his Spanish opponent ahead of another hard-hitting war, this time as a final eliminator for the WBC World Featherweight Title. Aston Brown looks to continue his knockout run against Former Commonwealth Super-Welterwight Champion Sam Gilley who steps up to Middleweight for the first time. Royston Barney-Smith takes on his toughest test yet as he fights for the vacant British & Commonwealth super featherweight titles against Northern Ireland’s Conor McIntosh. Nico Leivars travels up from Nottingham with the vacant British Super Bantamweight title in his sights against Scotland’s own Dylan Arbuckle. Also hear from a top Scottish prospects including Drew Limond, Marcus Sutherland and Alex Arthur Jr.

Watch the full card April 17th from The OVO Hydro, Live on DAZN

