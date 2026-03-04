Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni Set to Clash in Montreal for WBA Continental Crown – World Boxing Association

The Casino de Montreal is bracing for a high-voltage night this Thursday, March 5, when hometown favorite Steven “Bang Bang” Butler squares off against Switzerland’s Ramadan Hiseni for the vacant WBA Continental North America super middleweight title.

Butler enters the bout in tremendous form following his recent move up to 168 pounds. Sporting a record of 37-5 with 31 knockouts, the Canadian has looked revitalized in the super middleweight ranks, stringing together three straight stoppage victories. The added weight class appears to have bolstered both his durability and his punching power. Now under the guidance of veteran trainer John Scully, Butler is determined to prove that his career resurgence is no illusion—and that he’s ready to force his way back into the world-title conversation.

Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs), however, arrives in Montreal with quiet confidence and a history of upsetting the odds on Canadian soil. The Swiss contender has earned a “giant killer” reputation after derailing the momentum of local standouts Alexandre Gaumont and Shamil Khataev. Technically sound and tactically disciplined, Hiseni has made a habit of silencing hometown crowds, making him a serious threat to Butler’s plans. Butler, for his part, has promised that this time “the job will get done” as he looks to restore pride within his camp.

The matchup offers a compelling stylistic contrast: Butler’s explosive aggression and concussive power against Hiseni’s ring IQ and structured approach. With both men eyeing a signature win to catapult them up the World Boxing Association rankings, the Montreal showdown shapes up as one of the most intriguing and potentially explosive battles of the year’s first quarter.