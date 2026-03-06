Sebastian Fundora Plans to Crash Keith Thurman's Party on March 28

This could be Keith Thurman’s last shot, and Sebastian Fundora has plans to make sure of it.
#FundoraThurman
March 28
PBC PPV on Prime Video
This could be Keith Thurman’s last shot, and Sebastian Fundora has plans to make sure of it.
#FundoraThurman
March 28
PBC PPV on Prime Video
Tags * Al Haymon Boxing combat sports CRASH Fundora fundora vs thurman Keith Keith Thurman March march 28 Party PBC pbc on prime video plans Premier Boxing Champions premiere boxing champions Sebastian sebastian fundora Super Welterweight the towering inferno thurman vs fundora Thurman39s
Watch the official trailer for Pat Brown and Dave Allen’s fourth podcast, out now on …