FLYING SQUIRRELS’ INAUGURAL GAME AT CARMAX PARK SOLD OUT – DiBella Entertainment

Tickets for remaining 68 home games on sale Saturday morning

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ inaugural game at CarMax Park on April 7 has sold out, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Individual tickets for the remaining 68 Flying Squirrels home games go on sale Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in person at Nutzy’s Block Party. Online ticket sales at SquirrelsBaseball.com open Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

“The response from the Richmond community continues to prove why this is one of the best fanbases in the country,” Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. “CarMax Park is a venue worthy of our loyal fans, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Nearly 30,000 fans entered the Flying Squirrels’ Opening Night lottery for a chance to purchase tickets for the team’s first game at CarMax Park.

The celebration will continue throughout the entire six-game series for the Inaugural Week at CarMax Park. For each game from April 7-11, fans can come out early for the Blast Off Bash outside the front gates beginning at 5 p.m. and at noon Sunday, April 12. Additionally for the opening homestand, fans at each game will take home an Inaugural Season CarMax Park Rally Towel presented by CarMax.

“Similar to the final series at The Diamond, it has been our goal to make the Inaugural Series at CarMax Park a memorable event for all who attend,” Oppermann said. “The majority of our fans will be experiencing the venue for the first time at each game, and we want it to feel special like Opening Night all week long.”

Other exciting promotions for the Inaugural Week at CarMax Park will be announced soon.

The promotional schedule for the Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season is available now at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

The Flying Squirrels have sold out all 16 home openers in the franchise’s history dating back to 2010. Last year, the Flying Squirrels led all Double-A MiLB teams in attendance for the fourth consecutive year and set the highest attendance mark in the team’s history, averaging 6,768 fans per game.

Full-Season and Partial-Season Memberships for the 2026 Flying Squirrels season are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com or by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866).