Full Fight | Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson | Boxing’s most exciting champions at 105 lbs. 🇵🇷🥊





Unified minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a dominant seventh-round TKO over Jayson Vayson (14-2-1, 8 KOs) as he successfully defended his titles in the main event on Saturday night at the Fantasy Springs Casino & Resort in Indio, CA on DAZN.

Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson | September 20, 2025 | Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, California

In a 12-round co-main event co-promoted with Miguel Cotto Promotions, Puerto Rico’s WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) will defend his titles against Mexico’s Jesus “Chiquito” Haro (13-3, 2 KOs). Collazo most recently delivered a devastating knockout victory over Jayson Vayson in September 2025 and now returns looking to continue his dominant championship run.

