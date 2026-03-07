“Maybe I hit her too hard!” 👀

Jai Opetaia v Brandon Glanton Jai Opetaia has warned that he will be “very f***ing disappointed” if Zuffa Boxing does not enable him to unify the cruiserweight world titles. ... […]

Owen Cooper v Constantin Ursu Owen Cooper is set to take on Constantin Ursu on Saturday, February 28th, 2026, at Vaillant Live, Derby. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in... […]

Lawrence Okolie v Tony Yoka Tony Yoka will face the biggest test of his professional career to date as he tackles Lawrence Okolie in a Paris homecoming at Adidas Arena on April... […]

Oleksandr Usyk v Rico Verhoeven Oleksandr Usyk will return to the ring in May when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven. at the... […]

Ruben Castillo RIP Ruben Castillo passed away earlier today. He fought Alexis Arguello and Salvador Sanchez within 90s days of each other and it is very possible that... […]

Oscar coming back to Boxing It seems he has kicked the drugs and has gotten himself back into good form and this time around possibly a serious bid ... […]

Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez v David Benavidez David Benavidez is set to challenge for world titles at a third separate weight. The WBC light heavyweight champion steps up to 200lbs on May 2 to... […]

AJ to return back to boxing Hearn has confirmed that there are tentative plans in place for his client to return to the ring in July. “Originally, the plan with ‘AJ’ was for... […]

Efe Ajagba v Charles Martin Efe Ajagba is set to take on Charles Martin on Sunday, February 15th, 2026, at Meta Apex, Las Vegas. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in the... […]

Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois There is a rumour about Wardley v Dubois being the next fight. This would be a huge clash of British heavyweights that would be an exciting fight.... […]

Errol Spence v Tim Tszyu Errol Spence Jr will finally return to the ring in an intriguing clash with Tim Tszyu. A report from the Ring Magazine indicates that Spence will... […]

Nick Ball v Brandon Figueroa Nick Ball makes his fourth defence of the WBA featherweight title against Brandon Figueroa on Saturday night. The 5ft 2in star is back in his... […]