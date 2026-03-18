Katie Taylor: The Olympic Gold That Stopped Ireland, A Hall of Fame Career & The Serrano Trilogy





Katie Taylor sits down with Andre Ward for an unforgettable conversation that spans her entire legendary career. From growing up in a rough area of Bray, Ireland during a heroin epidemic, to disguising herself as a boy just to compete because women’s boxing wasn’t sanctioned, Taylor’s origin story is unlike anything in sports.

The two-time undisputed champion takes us through her impossible dream of winning Olympic gold before women’s boxing was even in the Games, the heartbreak of losing in Rio after stepping away from her father as coach, and how a cold call to her eventual coach in Connecticut and a message to Eddie Hearn launched one of the greatest professional careers in boxing history. Katie opens up about headlining Madison Square Garden, the electric Serrano trilogy (including the 74-million-viewer Netflix sequel), responding to “dirty fighter” accusations, and why she chose to make the third fight “boring” on purpose.

Ward and Taylor also go deep on balancing intensity with family life, the role of faith in the fight game, walking away on your own terms, and what legacy really means when the gloves come off for good. This is a must-watch for any boxing fan.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

0:00 – Intro & Ring Magazine Awards

2:57 – Growing Up in Bray, Ireland & Falling in Love with Boxing

9:02 – Disguising as a Boy & The Impossible Olympic Dream

12:48 – Discipline, Sacrifice & Dominating the Amateur Scene

16:39 – Can Katie Taylor Turn Off the Intensity?

19:35 – Humility, Work Ethic & Staying Grounded

21:52 – 2012 Olympic Gold: The Day Ireland Stood Still

25:38 – Rio 2016 Heartbreak & Stepping Away from Dad

29:40 – Cold Calling Her Way to the Pros & Eddie Hearn

34:45 – Becoming Undisputed & The Sanction Fee Pain

37:17 – Taylor vs Serrano I: The Instant Classic at MSG

47:15 – First Pro Loss, Torn Calf & The Comeback

49:08 – Serrano II on Netflix: 74 Million Viewers & Mike Tyson

57:53 – “Dirty Fighter” Accusations & 2-Min vs 3-Min Rounds

1:05:01 – Serrano III: The Art of Adjustment

1:08:31 – Retirement, Legacy & Walking Away on Top

1:12:33 – Faith & Identity

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