Undefeated KO artist Pat Brown trains with Manchester United stars | Matchroom Boxing
Undefeated cruiserweight Pat Brown trains with Manchester United stars Luke Shaw, Tom Heaton and Mason Mount. After a penalty shootout, Brown and trainer Jamie Moore take the United players into the ring for a pads session and reveal the mindset needed at the highest level in boxing.
Brown, 5-0 (5 KOs), returns to action on April 3 against experienced Vasil Ducar for the WBA International Title in Altrincham, Manchester, live on DAZN.
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