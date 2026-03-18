Undefeated KO artist Pat Brown trains with Manchester United stars | Matchroom Boxing





Undefeated cruiserweight Pat Brown trains with Manchester United stars Luke Shaw, Tom Heaton and Mason Mount. After a penalty shootout, Brown and trainer Jamie Moore take the United players into the ring for a pads session and reveal the mindset needed at the highest level in boxing.

Brown, 5-0 (5 KOs), returns to action on April 3 against experienced Vasil Ducar for the WBA International Title in Altrincham, Manchester, live on DAZN.

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