His Excellency Turki Alalshikh takes to the ring to announce the Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for October 12 after Bivol stopped Malik Zinad in Riyadh! #Boxing #Bivol #BeterbievBivol
After dispatching last minute replacement Scott Alexander in the very first round, Chinese Heavyweight Zhang Zhilei says it’s business as usual as he looks ahead to facing Filip Hrgovic next. #ZhangAlexander #CaneloBivol
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