WBA Ratings movements as of February 2026

One of Baltimore’s finest discusses his journey to the top and what continues to drive him in an interview you don’t want to miss. This week on The PBC Podcast,Â Calvin Ford, trainer of Gervonta “Tank” Davis and a pillar of the DMV, joins the show to discuss his philanthropic efforts in his hometown and, of…
Undefeated Darius Fulghum will step into the ring at the Toyota Center in Houston to face Pachino Hill for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA super middleweight belt this Saturday night.Â The native of El Paso, Texas, turned pro in 2021 and has shown good punching power by knocking out every opponent he has…
#FundoraThurman Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-102525 WBC Featherweight World Champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and WBC Super Featherweight World Champion Oâ€™Shaquie Foster previewed their battle of champions during a virtual press conference before they step into the ring on Saturday, October 25 as the co-main event of a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video event from the MGM…
Robert Easter Jr. defeats Javier Fortuna by SD to retain his lightweight title. #RobertEasterJr #EasterFortuna #JavierFortuna Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW US: Tweets by premierboxing https://instagram.com/premierboxing https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
Gervonta “Tank” Davis is UNSTOPPABLE! #TankMartin #GervontaDavis Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW US: Tweets by premierboxing https://instagram.com/premierboxing https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
“Where you at Charlo?!” Tim Tszyu calls out Jermell Charlo after defeating Brian Mendoza by UD. Do you want to see this fight? Tell us who you think wins in a fight between Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu in the comments. #TszyuMendoza #TimTszyu #TszyuCharlo Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts…