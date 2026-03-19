George Liddard Vs Tyler Denny | Press Conference *LIVE* | Matchroom Boxing
The British and Commonwealth Middleweight Titles are on the line when George Liddard makes his first defence against former European Champion Tyler Denny in our London main event. In support, a stacked undercard of rising stars including Giorgio Visioli, Taylor Bevan, Jimmy Sains, Adam Maca, Connor Mitchell, Leli Buttigieg, Louie Ward and more!
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