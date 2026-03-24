DALTON SMITH VS ALBERTO PUELLO SET FOR JUNE 6 AT SHEFFIELD’S UTILITA ARENA – LIVE ON THE GLOBAL HOME OF BOXING, DAZN

The Steel City King is back with Dalton Smith’s Sheffield return officially set for Saturday,

June 6 when he defends his WBC World Super Lightweight Championship for the first time

against Alberto Puello – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

Sheffield Utilita Arena will play host to what promises to be yet another special night in the

Steel City as the 29-year-old takes on the Dominican southpaw.

Two-time World Champion Puello is desperate to reclaim the green and gold title he

surrendered in a majority decision defeat to Subriel Matias in July last year.

Matias didn’t hold the hardware for long, as Smith swooped in back in January to deliver one

of the most memorable away victories in British boxing history.

‘Thunder’ Smith realised his boyhood dream of becoming a World Champion, leaving the

Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a stunning stoppage to end a breathtaking firefight with a

ferocious fifth-round knockout.

Now Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) wants to put Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) to task and ensure a happy

homecoming in front of his legion of fans.

“New York was a trip of a lifetime, but now it’s about bringing big World Title fights to

Sheffield and it’s great to start my reign as champion back at the Utilita Arena,

” said Smith.

“It’s straight into a mandatory defence so you expect world class opponents. There’s no

denying Puello’s a top boxer. He’s a two-time champion for a reason.

“But I went to New York as the away fighter, with all the outside-the-ring stuff going on, and

went toe-to-toe with the supposed bogeyman who had just beaten Puello – but that’s what

we’re about in Sheffield: full of heart and nuts of steel.

“Puello’s an awkward southpaw, but it’s well known I love that style. It’ll be a big performance

from me in my homecoming.

“I’ve had many special nights already at the Utilita Arena. The atmosphere will be rocking

and I can’t wait to see everyone there on June 6 – or tune in live on DAZN.”

Tickets go on sale to Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass members this Thursday before

General Sale on Friday with VIP tickets from £300, plus seats at £150, £80, £60, £40.

For more information head to matchroomboxing.com

Media can apply to attend Fight Night and Fight Week events, by registering their

details here.

A hungry Puello, however, is determined to spoil the party for Smith in his bid to become a

three-time World Champion.

“I’m excited to be fighting for my title again on June 6,” said Puello.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a three-time World Champion and making history in the

United Kingdom in front of its wonderful fan base.”

“[Dalton] Smith a good boxer. I’m excited to share the ring with him and give the fans a great

fight.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn is looking forward to a huge Fight Night in

Sheffield – and he expects fireworks in the Main Event.

“This is another mega fight coming to British shores – and another one for fight fans to enjoy

on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN,” said Hearn.

“Dalton’s win in Brooklyn will live long in the memory. It was an incredible night. Now he has

the chance to cement his legacy and forge his name into folklore.

“Dalton is the Steel City King and Alberto Puello – a formidable, former two-time World

Champion in his own right – will be in for one tough night with an electric atmosphere

awaiting him in Sheffield.”