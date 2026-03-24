DALTON SMITH VS ALBERTO PUELLO SET FOR JUNE 6 AT SHEFFIELD’S UTILITA ARENA – LIVE ON THE GLOBAL HOME OF BOXING, DAZN
The Steel City King is back with Dalton Smith’s Sheffield return officially set for Saturday,
June 6 when he defends his WBC World Super Lightweight Championship for the first time
against Alberto Puello – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.
Sheffield Utilita Arena will play host to what promises to be yet another special night in the
Steel City as the 29-year-old takes on the Dominican southpaw.
Two-time World Champion Puello is desperate to reclaim the green and gold title he
surrendered in a majority decision defeat to Subriel Matias in July last year.
Matias didn’t hold the hardware for long, as Smith swooped in back in January to deliver one
of the most memorable away victories in British boxing history.
‘Thunder’ Smith realised his boyhood dream of becoming a World Champion, leaving the
Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a stunning stoppage to end a breathtaking firefight with a
ferocious fifth-round knockout.
Now Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) wants to put Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) to task and ensure a happy
homecoming in front of his legion of fans.
“New York was a trip of a lifetime, but now it’s about bringing big World Title fights to
Sheffield and it’s great to start my reign as champion back at the Utilita Arena,
” said Smith.
“It’s straight into a mandatory defence so you expect world class opponents. There’s no
denying Puello’s a top boxer. He’s a two-time champion for a reason.
“But I went to New York as the away fighter, with all the outside-the-ring stuff going on, and
went toe-to-toe with the supposed bogeyman who had just beaten Puello – but that’s what
we’re about in Sheffield: full of heart and nuts of steel.
“Puello’s an awkward southpaw, but it’s well known I love that style. It’ll be a big performance
from me in my homecoming.
“I’ve had many special nights already at the Utilita Arena. The atmosphere will be rocking
and I can’t wait to see everyone there on June 6 – or tune in live on DAZN.”
Tickets go on sale to Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass members this Thursday before
General Sale on Friday with VIP tickets from £300, plus seats at £150, £80, £60, £40.
For more information head to matchroomboxing.com
Media can apply to attend Fight Night and Fight Week events, by registering their
details here.
A hungry Puello, however, is determined to spoil the party for Smith in his bid to become a
three-time World Champion.
“I’m excited to be fighting for my title again on June 6,” said Puello.
“I’m looking forward to becoming a three-time World Champion and making history in the
United Kingdom in front of its wonderful fan base.”
“[Dalton] Smith a good boxer. I’m excited to share the ring with him and give the fans a great
fight.”
Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn is looking forward to a huge Fight Night in
Sheffield – and he expects fireworks in the Main Event.
“This is another mega fight coming to British shores – and another one for fight fans to enjoy
on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN,” said Hearn.
“Dalton’s win in Brooklyn will live long in the memory. It was an incredible night. Now he has
the chance to cement his legacy and forge his name into folklore.
“Dalton is the Steel City King and Alberto Puello – a formidable, former two-time World
Champion in his own right – will be in for one tough night with an electric atmosphere
awaiting him in Sheffield.”
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