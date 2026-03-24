“I’M A MAN OF MY WORD”: GEORGE LIDDARD COMPLETES MATCHROOM BRENTWOOD HALF MARATHON FOR CHARITY – HOURS AFTER DENNY WIN

George Liddard successfully defended his British & Commonwealth Middleweight Titles over 12 rounds last night – and then courageously completed 13-and-a-half miles in the Matchroom Brentwood Half Marathon, in association with Bakers, the following morning.

After overcoming former European ruler Tyler Denny with a unanimous points decision to claim the vacant IBF Intercontinental crown following a hard-fought battle over the distance at the Copper Box Arena, the 23-year-old joined thousands of other runners on the start line in Essex on Sunday.

Matchroom President Barry Hearn OBE and Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn were there to welcome the ‘Billericay Bomber’ across the finish line, where he recorded an impressive time of just over two-and-a-half hours.

Beaming, with his trademark sunglasses on to cover up the battle scars from his victory over Denny, Liddard insisted he was a “man of his word” after running to raise awareness for the stricken three-year-old son of two of his close friends, after the young boy recently suffered a heart wrenching accident whilst on holiday – more information on how to donate, can be found here.

“I’m a little bit sore and I didn’t get too much sleep last night, but I had to be here to do my bit for that family today,” said Liddard.

“I’m a man of my word. And I had to turn up to support their cause. I was understandably a little bit slower than usual, but it was so great to join thousands of other runners who are raising money for charities like I am too.

“I am very happy to be here. It’s a great event for Essex and it’s been nice to have so many people congratulating me. I may have a few extra marks on me today. I promise I don’t usually look like this though!

“I’ve earned myself a little break now and I don’t think ‘ll be running for at least another week. But I hope I’ll be back out in the ring very soon. I’ll fight any man.”

Matchroom pledged its support to be the headline partner for the Brentwood Half Marathon, penning a five-year sponsorship deal worth over £100,000, which kickstarted with Sunday’s 2026 edition.

The partnership marks an exciting new chapter in the event’s 44-year history of bringing runners, charities, and the Brentwood community together.

Liddard’s trainer Tony Sims also completed the race under two hours with former fighter John Ryder and Liddard’s gym stablemate, Light-Heavyweight star Craig Richards also posting impressive times.

And Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn vowed to take part next year after paying homage to Liddard.

“It truly is remarkable what George has done today, off the back of a solid 12-rounds last night,” said Hearn.

“George has a fantastic future ahead of him and he is becoming a proper hero on the streets of Essex.

“The weather has been great and it was wonderful to see so many people in the local community come together for today’s race – it just shows you how important it is to stage events like this and we are really proud to sponsor this Half Marathon. We had many people from the team at Matchroom taking part today too. And I’ll be on the starting line next year, that’s for sure.”

Barry Hearn OBE started the race and said: “Matchroom is a global powerhouse, but home is always where the heart is – and today was incredibly special. I loved being here.

“So much hard work goes on behind the scenes to deliver an event of this scale, which has raised millions of pounds for charities and worthy causes in the local community over the years.

“We are delighted to play our part as sponsors and we are very grateful to all the volunteers and supporters who make all of this possible. Roll on next year.”