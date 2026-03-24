Katie Taylor Had to Disguise as a Boy to Fight — The Untold Origin of Boxing’s Greatest Champion





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/j0IxrpFiEZ4

Katie Taylor shares the incredible story of growing up in Bray, Ireland during a heroin epidemic, entering a boxing gym at age 10, and having to disguise herself as a boy because women’s boxing wasn’t a sanctioned sport. She reveals how an impossible dream of Olympic gold drove her entire childhood.

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