KO | Cayden Griffiths vs. Omar Munguia | The power is real 🥊💥





Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) added a highlight-reel first-round knockout to his resume with a victory over Guadalajara’s Omar Munguia (8-3-1, 6 KOs). Scheduled for six rounds of super welterweight action, Munguia was dropped twice by Griffiths’ power before the referee waved off the fight at 2:09 of the opening round.

Cayden Griffiths vs. Omar Munguia | March 14, 2026 | Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

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