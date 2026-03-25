Aurelio Fiengo Passes Away, Pillar and President Emeritus of WBA Fedelatin – World Boxing Association

The boxing world is in mourning following the passing of Aurelio Fiengo this Wednesday, March 25—a towering and deeply respected figure within the World Boxing Association (WBA), where he served for decades as one of the organization’s foundational pillars.

Fiengo, who held the title of WBA Fedelatin President Emeritus, was remembered by the sanctioning body as a man of “impeccable character” and a true cornerstone who devoted more than forty years to the growth and development of professional boxing across the region.

Born in Colón in 1942, Aurelio Ernesto Fiengo Martínez built a career that extended far beyond the borders of his native Panama. A trained accountant by profession, his discipline and long-term vision led him into the ranks of the WBA, where his leadership proved instrumental in the rise of fighters who would go on to become legends of the sport.

In recent weeks, the WBA had announced a comprehensive restructuring process within Fedelatin, ushering in a new leadership era. Argentina’s Lautaro Moreno and Venezuela’s Alfredo Mendoza have now taken the reins, tasked with carrying forward the standard of excellence Fiengo had upheld since 1978.

“His stewardship helped shape and elevate numerous athletes into greatness. He always led with fairness, clarity, and respect,” the organization stated in a heartfelt tribute.

Aurelio Fiengo leaves behind a profound void—within his family, led by his wife and three children, and across the global boxing community, which today bids farewell to a true gentleman of the sport.