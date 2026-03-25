WIG-WHAM! MILLER PLANS ‘OLD SCHOOL’ BEATING OF PERO IN LAS VEGAS ‘Big Baby’ says he’ll ‘beat the breaks’ off the Cuban in their WBA World title eliminator on April 25 at Fontainebleau, live on DAZN

Jarrell Miller has promised to make it a hairy night for Lenier Pero when they clash in an eliminator for the WBA World Heavyweight title at BleauLive at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday April 25, live worldwide on DAZN.

Miller (27-1-2 22 KOs) went ten rounds against Kingsley Ibeh in New York in January, marking his return to action 18 months after taking on former World ruler Andy Ruiz in Los Angeles, a close run cracker that ended in a majority draw.

‘Big Baby’s’ bout with Ibeh turned the Brooklyn man into a viral sensation after his hairpiece was dislodged by an Ibeh flurry in the second round, forcing Miller to rip it off and fling out of the ring. Miller embraced the moment and was a hit online and in the media after the incident and subsequent split decision victory, but now the 37 year old wants to use it to launch an assault on the Heavyweight division, starting with him going back to his high-volume output in Las Vegas, and landing a big win over WBA #2 ranked Pero (13-0 8 KOs) to be firmly in the mix for the big fights in the division.

“The toupee thing was something that was definitely not planned but we ran with it and it worked in our favor,” said Miller. “Kingsley was not a walkover, he gave me a run for my money, but I take an ugly win over a good loss any day. Pero called me out before which I was shocked by, but come April 25 I’ll be whooping his ass real good.

“Any fighter that gets in the ring over 200 pounds has a puncher’s chance, and I’ve never slept on any of my opponents or taken anyone lightly. It was a shorter camp for the New York fight but I’ve been in the gym since that fight and I look a lot leaner now.

“I need someone to get my juices running, I’m going to beat this bitch’s ass bad on April 25, he might need to get a one-way boat back to Cuba. It’s not going to be any of that pretty moving around, I’m going back to the old school and I’m going to run him over Big Baby style. I’m throwing 70-80- punches a round, he’s going to try to move around and box, I’ve seen the stuff he does in the gym, but I’m going to beat the brakes off his ass, trust me.”