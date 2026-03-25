PBC OPENENING BELL: Fundora vs. Thurman | LIVESTREAM
#FundoraThurman: March 28 on PBC PPV on Prime Video | ORDER NOW: http://pbcham.ps/FundoraThurman
Watch LIVE as we kick off Fundora vs. Thurman fight week with a special presentation hosted by Cam’ron, Treasure Wilson, and Sean Zittel, with special appearances from Sebastian Fundora, Keith Thurman, and more.
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