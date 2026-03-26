Marksman edges Gómez in unbeaten clash war in Orlando – World Boxing Association

In one of the weekend’s most compelling matchups, American standout Corey Marksman captured the WBA Continental Americas lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Puerto Rican contender Jaycob Gómez. The bout, staged Friday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, lived up to the hype, pitting two of the division’s most promising unbeaten prospects in a 10-round battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

It was a fight defined by shifting momentum, where Marksman’s speed and reach ultimately proved decisive against Gómez’s relentless aggression. Early on, Gómez (14-1-1, 8 KOs) found success landing meaningful shots, particularly to the body, in an effort to slow the hometown fighter’s movement. But as the fight progressed, Marksman (13-0-1, 9 KOs) made the necessary adjustments—establishing his range and taking control with sharp combinations and a commanding jab that dictated the pace in the second half.

The intensity carried into the championship rounds, with both fighters digging deep in search of a knockout. Despite Gómez’s constant pressure, Marksman’s superior accuracy and cleaner power punching swayed the judges. Officials James O’Connor and Braddan Jackson scored it 98-92, while Rodolfo Aguilar saw it closer at 96-94—all in favor of the American.

With the victory, Corey Marksman not only preserves his unbeaten record but also secures his first international title under the World Boxing Association banner.

As for Jaycob Gómez, the bout marks the first loss of his professional career, though his performance reaffirmed his status as a dangerous player in the 135-pound division.