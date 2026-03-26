“The World’s Gone Mad!” – Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss Ep5 | Matchroom Boxing





Dave Allen reviews his victory over Karim Berredjem whilst Pat Brown reacts to sizing up his next opponent Vasil Ducar. Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith joins the lads to discuss the business side of boxing and explain what he really does day to day plus his various relationships with people in the game and more on the newly formed Matchroom Talent Agency. There’s all the usual fan questions, a new segment of the pod ‘Never Out Of The Fight’ powered by our partners at North Defence and a challenge of sorts to close.

#DaveAllen #Boxing #PatBrown

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