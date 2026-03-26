Heaney looks to regain lost ground against Warburton in Manchester – World Boxing Association

The impressive Co-op Live Arena in Manchester is set for an intense showdown this Saturday, March 28. Charismatic fan favorite Nathan “Hitman” Heaney will square off against Welshman Gerome Warburton for the vacant WBA Continental middleweight title—a strap that could catapult the winner back into the upper tier of the World Boxing Association rankings.

Heaney (18-1-1, 6 KOs) enters the bout under pressure to return to winning ways after a stretch of inconsistency. Following his career-defining victory over Denzel Bentley that propelled him into the spotlight, the Stoke-on-Trent native suffered a setback against Brad Pauls that stalled his momentum. Known for his signature ring walk to the tune of “Delilah” and backed by a sea of loyal supporters, Heaney understands there is little room for error. His style—built around a sharp jab and constant movement—will be key against an opponent who thrives in making fights messy.

On the other side, Gerome “Bread Maker” Warburton (16-2-2, 2 KOs) arrives in Manchester with a reputation as a highly awkward and durable operator. While his record doesn’t suggest knockout power, the Welshman is known for his granite chin and relentless pressure over the distance. Warburton views this WBA opportunity as the chance of a lifetime to silence doubters and prove that his grinding, high-work-rate style can break down more high-profile opposition in the UK scene.

The fight shapes up as a clear clash of styles. Heaney will look to use his reach and size to box from the outside, avoiding the kind of close-range exchanges where Warburton is most effective. For the Welshman, the key will be to close the distance early and force a physical fight that tests the favorite’s stamina and composure.