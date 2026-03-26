Kevin Newman promises fireworks
“I’m going to out there Saturday night and DOMINATE.” 😤 @kevinnewman_ii predicts a spectacular victory Saturday night against Elijah Garcia. #GarciaNewman
📺 Watch the #FundoraGonzalez presser now: https://youtube.com/live/4d1voHRAbAk?feature=share
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