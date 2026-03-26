Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Newman II Tops First on Prime on March 28

The 10-round super middleweight clash tops the three-fight prelims heading into the anticipated Fundora-Thurman PBC PPV on Prime Video live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Exciting young star Elijah Garcia will face veteran super middleweight contender Kevin Newman II in the 10-round super middleweight main event of a three-fight FIRST ON PRIME lineup taking place Saturday, March 28 streaming live and for free on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The streaming presentation begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT with rising teenage sensation Kaipo Gallegos dueling once-beaten Julian Gonzalez in a 10-round lightweight attraction, and will also feature and will also feature undefeated featherweight prospect Brayan Gonzalez taking on Mexico’s Brandon Guerrero in a six-round showdown.

These matchups lead into a jam-packed PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT headlined by WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defending his world title against former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through AXS.com.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.