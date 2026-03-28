March 4, 2025 — Misfits & DAZN X Series 21 | KSI vs. Dillon Danis | Launch Press Conference live from London, United Kingdom. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇…
Unbeaten Tiah Mai Ayton gets a harder than expected fight vs Catherine Tacone Ramos, Nottingham, 21 February 2026. Still only 19, Ayton is a five time national boxing champion as an amateur as well as a kickboxing and Thaiboxing world champion. This was her fifth pro boxing fight. #boxing #matchroom #tiahmaiayton
Gervonta “Tank” Davis announces his return to the ring on January 7th followed by a showdown with Ryan “King Ry” Garcia later this year! #GervontaDavis #RyanGarcia Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW US: Tweets by premierboxing https://instagram.com/premierboxing https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions