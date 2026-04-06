Bachkov Imposes His Will, Stops Luis Arcón in Four – World Boxing Association

In a display of precision and punching power, Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov successfully defended his WBA Continental super lightweight title with a fourth-round TKO victory over Venezuela’s Luis Arcón. The bout, held in Dubai, marked a reunion between two former Olympic circuit rivals, with the European once again asserting his dominance.

From the opening bell, Bachkov (9-0, 8 KOs) controlled center ring, using his polished technique to break down Arcón’s guard as the Venezuelan attempted to answer back with his trademark aggression. However, the Tokyo Olympic medalist’s hand speed proved decisive, as he fired off sharp combinations that quickly began to wear down the “Llanero de Oro.”

The end came in the fourth round. Following a sustained barrage capped by a powerful combination to the head, Arcón was sent to the canvas. Though he tried to beat the count, the accumulated punishment and Bachkov’s clear superiority prompted the referee to wave it off, awarding the Armenian his ninth professional victory.

With the win, Bachkov further solidifies his standing as one of the most dangerous punchers in the 140-pound division, maintaining an impressive knockout ratio. For Arcón (16-1-1, 12 KOs), the loss marks the first defeat of his professional career, in a bout where Bachkov’s technical edge ultimately proved decisive—echoing their meeting a decade ago on the road to Rio 2016, where the Armenian prevailed by split decision.