O’Toole, Cullors Set to Clash for WBA-NABA Strap in Medford – World Boxing Association

This Friday, April 10, the Great American Beer Hall in Medford, Massachusetts, will play host to a high-stakes showdown as undefeated Irishman Thomas “The Kid” O’Toole takes on American puncher Jeremy Cullors for the vacant WBA-NABA super middleweight title.

O’Toole (15-0, 10 KOs), a Braintree resident and a fan favorite among Boston’s strong Irish community, enters the bout riding the momentum of a dominant performance last November, where he stopped Ismael Ocles in four rounds. A southpaw standing at an imposing 6’3”, O’Toole has steadily developed his punching power and understands that capturing the NABA strap is a crucial step toward cracking the world rankings and chasing the big names at 168 pounds.

Across the ring, Jeremy Cullors (8-2, 8 KOs) represents a dangerous test. Despite having fewer bouts, the American boasts a menacing résumé—every one of his victories has come by knockout. Cullors is the kind of fighter who can change the course of a fight with a single shot. His game plan is straightforward: close the distance and force exchanges that will test the chin of the unbeaten Irishman.

O’Toole will need to make full use of his reach advantage and footwork, keeping Cullors at bay behind a sharp jab while avoiding getting trapped along the ropes, where the American is at his most dangerous. Cullors, meanwhile, will look to apply relentless pressure, hunting for that one decisive blow that could silence the crowd and carry the NABA title back home.