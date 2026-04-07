Ben Whittaker delivered an EMPHATIC stoppage on his debut with Matchroom & Eddie Hearn 💥

The Guairean Algerbis Gonzalez returns to action this Saturday, to face the Bolivarian Jhonnatan Basanta, in the second edition of the â€œWBA Future Venezuelaâ€, to be staged at the Yesterday Recreational Center of Turmero. Gonzalez, 22 years old (6-2), made his debut in the WBA Future last September with a superb knockout over Jose Hernandez…